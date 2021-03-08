Sheriff’s office investigating robbery at Goleta convenience store

Crime

GOLETA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery at a Goleta convenience store.

It happened Friday night at a store on the 5800 block of Hollister Avenue.

The sheriff's office said multiple suspects robbed the 7-Eleven store in Old Town Goleta around 11 p.m.

An employee at the store called 911, but the suspects had fled by the time deputies arrived on scene. The employee was uninjured, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies searched the area for two suspects wanted in the robbery but were unable to locate anyone.

The case has been handed over to detectives. So far, no information has been released regarding the description of the robbers or a description of the weapon used during the robbery.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact the sheriff's office at 805-681-4171. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.