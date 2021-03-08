Oxnard man sentenced for fatal 2020 stabbing

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced that Andrew Rodriguez, 38, of Oxnard has been sentenced for voluntary manslaughter following the stabbing death of another man last year.

Rodriguez had been involved in a verbal dispute with Oxnard resident Alexander Benavidez on March 14, 2020, at a shopping center near the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and South C Street in Oxnard.

The confrontation became a physical fight and ultimately ended when Rodriguez stabbed Benavidez once with a knife.

Benevidez was found by police and paramedics and was taken to the hospital where he later died. Rodriguez fled the scene but was arrested later that day.

Rodriguez has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in January 2021.

This case was investigated by the Oxnard Police Department.