Roommate sentenced to 28 years in prison for fatal stabbing

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - The roommate of a woman who was stabbed and killed during a 2019 altercation has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison.

Last month, Doyle Alan Johnson, 55, of Ventura pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing Audrey Evans in 2019.

On Wednesday, Johnson was sentenced for Evans' death.

On Aug. 29, 2019, Evans was found in her home suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries. Johnson was arrested shortly after police arrived on scene.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said the two were involved in an argument that got physical, leading to Johnson stabbing Evans multiple times.

On Feb. 3, Johnson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to personally using a knife in the crime.

The Ventura Police Department investigated the case.