One person detained following high-speed chase in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A high-speed chase ended in Santa Barbara Wednesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials said the chase began in Goleta near Costco.

A driver hit another vehicle then drove off and deputies chased the car down Highway 101.

Eventually the car got off the freeway and stopped near the intersection of Milpas and Cacique streets in Santa Barbara.

One person was detained by sheriff's deputies.

Officials said there was a scent of alcohol on the person and a reporter on scene said the driver was combative during the arrest.

No injuries were reported in the initial crash, the sheriff's office said.