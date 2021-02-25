Ventura police arrest man for preying on underage girl, carrying loaded gun

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man from Lomita on Thursday after he was caught attempting to lure an underage girl in Ventura for sexual purposes.

On Feb. 6, the Ventura Police Department received a call from a business in Ventura stating that an underage employee was being harassed by a 48-year-old customer.

During the interaction, the man allegedly brought the girl flowers and gave her his phone number, indicating he wanted to meet with her.

Detectives with the Ventra Police Special Victims Unit responded to investigate the incident. During the investigation, detectives contacted the man by phone and text. The man reportedly responded in an explicit and sexual way, expressing that he wanted to meet the girl for sexual exploits and that he knew the girl was underage.

On Thursday, the man drove in his work vehicle from Lomita to Ventura for what he thought was a meet up with the girl at Marina Park. The man had also reportedly rented a hotel room nearby.

Detectives in the area intercepted the man when he showed up at the park and arrested him on scene. During the arrest, officers found him to be in possession of a loaded gun.

They then searched his hotel room and vehicle which led them to find several items of sexual adult paraphernalia.

The man was booked into the Ventura County Jail on charges of unlawful communications with a minor, luring a child for the purpose of engaging in lewd acts with a minor and possession of a loaded concealed firearm.