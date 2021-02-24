Oxnard church volunteer accused of raping underaged girls

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man who volunteered at a local church has been arrested and is accused of raping and sexually assaulting multiple underaged girls.

Isaias “Carlos” Vasquez was arrested on Feb. 15 on suspicion of sexually assaulting three girls who he met as a volunteer at the church.

Law enforcement began investigating Vasquez after a 14-year-old girl told police that she had been sexually assaulted by Vasquez at a motel in Oxnard. She told police Vasquez lured her to the motel under the pretense of a cleaning job.

Detectives began to look into the accusations when they located another girl with a similar story. A 17-year-old girl told detectives that she too was lured to a motel under the pretense of a cleaning job. She told investigators the incident happened in January.

After investigators were made aware of the second victim, a third young girl contacted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, accusing Vasquez of assault. A 14-year-old girl told investigators she was sexually assaulted by Vasquez on Jan. 31. She said the attack happened near Ojai while inside a car.

All three of the girls met Vasquez at Iglesia Pentecostes Un Nuevo Florecer, a church outside of Oxnard. Vasquez volunteered at the church, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Vasquez was arrested on Feb. 15 by Oxnard police detectives on a complaint of rape of an unconscious person. He was booked into the Ventura County Jail but was released on $100,000 bail.

Three days later Vasquez was taken into custody again, arrested for the alleged assault in Ojai.

On Feb. 20, while at the jail, Vasquez was arrested for allegedly raping the 17-year-old girl.

Vasquez faces five felony counts for the assaults on the girls. He remains in custody with new vail set at $1.1 million.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about Vasquez or these alleged assaults is urged to contact Ventura County Sheriff’s Detective Rosalio Cobian at 805-384-4723 or Oxnard Police Detective Kevin Adair at 805-385-7663.