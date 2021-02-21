Man arrested for stalking ex-girlfriend, DUI after fleeing from police in Paso Robles

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles police arrested a man after he tried to run from them in his vehicle while violating a restraining order Saturday night.

Officers said they began looking for the man after reports were filed that he had gone against a judge's orders to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

He was quickly found driving in a brand new Chrysler by the ex-girlfriend's house.

When officers tried to pull him over, the man reportedly sped away, passing through one red light before losing control and crashing his vehicle into a curb, fully disabling it.

Police said the man tried to then run from the vehicle on foot, but they caught up with him a short distance away and arrested him.

The man faces charges for driving under the influence, violating a restraining order, stalking and criminal threats.