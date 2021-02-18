Wanted felon arrested after high-speed pursuit through Camarillo

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested following a high-speed chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour through the City of Camarillo and into the unincorporated areas of Ventura County Wednesday.

Detectives with the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail were investigating a 25-year-old Santa Paula man Wednesday evening who was believed to be involved in the illegal sales of drugs and firearms.

Detectives said they located the man in a car within the City of Camarillo. Local police responded and tried to pull over the vehicle on the 2600 block of East Ventura Boulevard, however the driver did not stop.

A vehicle pursuit ensued reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit as it moved through the unincorporated areas of the county and into Ojai Valley.

Shortly after losing sight of the vehicle, deputies received reports of a crash in in the area of North Ventura Avenue and Woodland Avenue. Upon responding, crews discovered the fleeing vehicle had been involved in the collision.

Deputies inspected the car and found a woman still seated inside before learning the suspect had fled on foot. The woman was transported to a local hospital for injuries obtained during teh crash.

As the search for the man continued, the sheriff's command center received numerous calls from community members who had spotted him. One caller said they saw the man banging on the window of an occupied vehicle in the McDonalds parking lot on Ventura Avenue.

Shortly after, deputies located the man hiding in a heavy brush area north of the Taco Bell.

There, he was arrested and found to be in possession of illegal drugs. He was booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility for resisting police, possession of a controlled substance and an outstanding felony arrest warrant.

The woman found in the vehicle was later arrested and faces charges for reckless evading.

If anyone has information pertaining to the vehicle or occupants the man had attempted to contact in the McDonald’s parking lot, please contact the Camarillo Special Enforcement Detail at 805-388-5114.