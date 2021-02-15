Arizona man arrested for shooting at Morro Bay home

Crime

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay police arrested a man suspected of shooting at a family's home and vehicle Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of Rennell Street around 9;45 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

Upon arriving, officers said they found a vehicle in a home's driveway that showed damage from multiple gunshots.

The family who lived in the house had been home at the time of the incident with their infant.

After taking witness statements and investigating, Morro Bay detectives identified a 24-year-old Arizona man as the possible culprit.

On Sunday around 9:30 p.m., officers with both Morro Bay and Atascadero Police approached a residence on the 7000 block of Devon Court in Atascadero.

There, they located the suspect and arrested him. He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, stalking and child endangerment.

Police believe the suspect and family knew each other prior to the shooting.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone who has any information relating to this incident is urged to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.