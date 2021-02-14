Morro Bay police investigate shooting that damaged vehicle

Crime

MORRO BAY, Calif. - Morro Bay police are investigating a shooting that caused damage to a vehicle in front of a single-family home Saturday.

Officers said they received reports of shots fired near the 400 block of Rennell Street around 9:45 p.m.

Once on scene, police found that an unoccupied vehicle in one home's driveway had sustained damage from multiple gunshots.

The whole family, including one infant, was home at the time of the shooting. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Detectives responded to gather evidence from the family and several witnesses.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.