Morro Bay Police see spike in Catalytic Converter thefts

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Morro Bay Police are reporting a rise in Catalytic Converter thefts.

The Department has received reports of seven Catalytic Converter thefts over the past week.

The thieves get under the car and cut out a part that's used to reduce pollution.

Catalytic Converters can sell for hundreds of dollars because they have precious metals inside.

Prices have soared to record highs, as car emissions rules get stricter around the world and demand for the materials grow.

San Luis Obispo Police have also seen a surge in these thefts along the Central Coast.

Morro Bay Police recommend parking your vehicle in your garage or behind a fence or well-lit area.

They also suggest utilizing surveillance cameras, to keep an eye out on your vehicle.