Reward announced for information leading to arrests in Cal Poly frat vandalism

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Police Department is continuing to search for the suspects involved in the Anti-Semitic vandalism at a Cal Poly fraternity last weekend.

They announced the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is even offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to the arrest or conviction of those involved.

The vandalism consisted of graffiti on and around the Jewish student-led fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi between 1:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Police and victims described the graffiti as consisting of swastikas and other Anti-Semitic phrases and images.

Cal Poly leadership released a statement later that day explaining, "This incident occurred on the Shabbat, a day of religious observance in the Jewish community that takes place from sundown on Friday until sundown on Saturday, making this especially hurtful to members of the community."

SLO police said they are working alongside Cal Poly State University Police and the FBI to develop leads on this case.

They are seeking help from any community members who may have been in the area during the time frame this alleged hate crime occurred. Anyone who may have seen a suspicious person, vehicle or suspicious behavior is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department immediately.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has also been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League serving Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Counties. The league is offering the $2.5k reward to help encourage the identification of suspects.

The fraternity also launched a GoFundMe to raise the funds needed to properly clean up the graffiti and install security cameras.

By Monday, Feb. 9, the page had already raised about $19,000, well above its $1,300 goal. As of Thursday, more than $25,800 had been donated.