Paso Robles man arrested for kidnapping mother, threatening her with knife

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles police arrested a man on Saturday after he held his own mother at knife-point against her will and threatened to kill her.

Officers received a 911 call around 7:20 p.m. from a woman reporting her elderly mother had been kidnapped by her 40-year-old son. The woman also said she could hear her mother screaming for help while the son threatened to kill her, saying he wanted the police to kill him too.

The woman informed police she could no longer reach her mother or brother by cell phone.

Before officers reached the residence, however, they received a second call informing them the elderly mother managed to escape the house and drive to the Walmart parking lot where she was waiting for help.

Once there, police said they discovered the son had threatened his mother using a large kitchen knife.

The elderly woman was visibly shaken and told officers multiple times that she thought she was going to die.

Police were unable to reach the son by phone, so they waited outside the home until he finally walked out around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

He was arrested immediately without incident and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and kidnapping.