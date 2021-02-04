SLO County deputies search for man responsible for trafficking 15-year-old girl

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office are searching for a possible human trafficker following an investigation that brought them in contact with a 15-year-old missing girl.

Investigators from the San Luis Obispo County Counter Human Trafficking Team, members of California Highway Patrol and the FBI responded to online sex ads on Jan. 26 as part of the statewide effort to curb human sex trafficking under the umbrella of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.

Detectives specifically responded to one ad in which the girl appeared to be under the age of 18.

The sheriff's office said a "date" with the girl was successfully arranged and deputies contacted her at the agreed location.

The girl was immediately detained and determined to be a 15-year-old who had been reported missing out of Nevada.

Investigators also spotted a man in the area who, based on his behavior, they suspected was the trafficker of the 15-year-old.

Law enforcement contacted the man after he attempted to run from the scene but were unable to arrest him due to a lack of evidence. The man was ultimately let go.

The investigation into this case continued until detectives said they had enough evidence to conclude the man was in fact trafficking the 15-year-old. A warrant/criminal filing will be sought for the trafficker and anyone working with him.

Victim services were provided to the girl by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, Victim Advocate. No further details about her condition were released.

The Counter Human Trafficking Team wishes to acknowledge the support and assistance in this case from the non-profit organization DeliverFund.