Santa Barbara man arrested after ramming police car with stolen vehicle

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A man was arrested near the Rose Garden Inn in Santa Barbara after intentionally crashing his vehicle into a police car Thursday night.

Officers patrolling the area said they spotted a man who they recognized as having a no-bail warrant out for his arrest.

When they attempted to approach him, the man rammed their car with a vehicle he was driving, causing major damage to the police car.

Officers later discovered the suspect's vehicle had been reported stolen.

Fortunately, no officers were injured in the crash. They continued to pursue the wanted man who fled by driving over a planter.

Eventually, the man was apprehended and arrested.

Medics were called to the scene to check the suspect for injuries, it is unclear what condition he is in at this time.

Police said the man has a long standing history of being arrested in the Santa Barbara area.

