Fresno homicide suspects arrested in Avila Beach

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Two men wanted in connection to a Fresno homicide were arrested Wednesday night in Avila Beach.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a parking lot on the 3200 block of Avila Beach Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Deputies checked the record of a vehicle at the scene and discovered that the vehicle was associated with two men wanted out of Fresno as part of a homicide investigation.

One of the men, a 21-year-old from Fresno, was inside a hotel at the scene. Because the suspects were described as armed and dangerous, sheriff's deputies evacuated rooms at the hotel. The 21-year-old was arrested without incident.

The sheriff's office said two women and three children were also in the room. They were all taken to safety.

A third woman, who deputies said was associated with the original domestic disturbance call, was located on the beach and detained by Port San Luis Harbor Patrol Officers.

The second suspect, identified as a 23-year-old Fresno man, was not at the hotel. Deputies later received reports of a man matching the description of the suspect walking in Avila Beach.

At around 9 p.m., deputies located the 23-year-old and took him into custody.

The two men were arrested on their outstanding murder warrants.

The three children and three women were taken to a safe location for the night, the sheriff's office said.

The Fresno Police Department are continuing the homicide investigation.