18-year-old injured in Lompoc shooting

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Lompoc Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent an 18-year-old man to the hospital Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:45 a.m. near East Airport Avenue and North D Street.

Lompoc police located evidence of a shooting in the area and then received word of an 18-year-old man who was shot in the leg two blocks over.

The man was loaded into a helicopter and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said an unknown man who was identified as a person of interest was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

It's unclear at this time if the shooting was gang-related, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or anyone who has surveillance video in the area, is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

This is the ninth shooting in the city of Lompoc in 2021.