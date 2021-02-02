17-year-old arrested in suspected gang-related shooting in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a suspected gang-related shooting in Santa Maria that sent one person to the hospital in September.

The Santa Maria Police Department said Tuesday that the 17-year-old was arrested following an "extensive investigation." He was arrested at around 1:15 p.m., police said.

The arrest stems from a shooting investigation this past fall.

On Sept. 20, police responded to the 400 block of East Orange Street for reports of a shooting. Officers were unable to locate a suspect or victim in the shooting, but did discover evidence of a shooting. While on scene, police received word that a shooting victim had just arrived at a local hospital.

The shooting victim, who was described as a juvenile by police, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in a personal vehicle. They were in critical condition when they arrived at the hospital, police said.

Police said the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

The suspected shooter, who has not been identified yet due to his age, is expected to be charged for attempted murder.