Ventura police searching for man who robbed woman at gunpoint

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a woman in a parking lot at gunpoint.

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Ventura police responded to a call of an armed robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot west of Target at the Pacific View Mall.

The 20-year-old victim told investigators that she had been loading items into her car when she was approached by a 20-year-old man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

The man reportedly pulled out a handgun and demanded the woman's property.

After getting her items, the man fled the scene on foot and got inside a black sedan that drove left toward Main Street.

Officers checked the area for the suspect, but he was not located. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 339-4444.