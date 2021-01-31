Santa Maria police investigate shooting that left 3 hospitalized

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday night.

Officers responded to a 911 call regarding gunshots heard near the 1200 block of N. Mary around 10:30 p.m.

Upon arriving, police said they found evidence of a shooting near a home and immediately secured the scene so an investigation could begin.

Not long after, officers said a vehicle arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot victims inside.

The three victims reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were listed as being in stable condition. All three were from the Santa Maria area.

SMPD Detectives are asking residents who live near the crime scene to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity. Additionally, anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 X2277 or the SMPD Tip Line at 805-928-3781 X2677 (COPS).