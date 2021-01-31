Gang member arrested for fleeing from officer, possession of gun in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - A known gang member was arrested Saturday evening after fleeing from Oxnard police while in possession of a handgun.

Police said around 6:23 p.m., they attempted to stop a vehicle for a suspected traffic violation at Vineyard Avenue and Olive Street.

The driver reportedly failed to stop and continued through a parking lot where it slowed to let two passengers run from the car and police.

Officers said one of the passengers was immediately apprehended while the second was chased by police.

Officers finally found the man hiding from them in a front yard on Colonia Avenue. The man was arrested and police said they found him in possession of a handgun.

The 20-year-old Oxnard man reportedly has prior felony convictions for auto theft, felony evading, and felony vandalism. These felony convictions make it illegal for him to possess firearms or ammunition.

Police said the man is also a documented criminal street gang member. He was charged with several firearms-related violations.

The driver and the other passenger in the vehicle were both arrested for delaying/obstructing a peace officer.

The Oxnard Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit is committed to reducing gang crimes and gun violence in the City of Oxnard through the strict enforcement of laws specifically targeting known, active gang members residing in the city. Anyone with information regarding this case or other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600, or online at www.oxnardpd.org.