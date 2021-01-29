Lompoc man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - A Lompoc man who was charged with killing his girlfriend last March has pleaded guilty to murder charges and was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Friday that Brenden Michael Terry, 21, of Lompoc pleaded guilty to one count of murder and three counts of assault in the death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle. He also admitted to using a firearm to kill her.

Stoffle was found shot to death on the 300 block of North Y Street on March 25. Terry was arrested and charged in her death, but initially pleaded not guilty.

On Friday, Terry appeared in court via video conference and admitted to shooting and killing Stoffle.

Sarah's mother appeared during the hearing and described her daughter as a "beautiful person."

"She was smart, kind hearted, funny, caring and was loved by so many people. She could make the grumpiest person smile and laugh with her lightheartedness. We will forever miss her.” Angelica Stoffle, mother of Sarah Stoffle

Dudley called Stoffle's death tragic and said it "left many victims in its wake."

At the end of the hearing, a judge sentenced Terry to 28 years to life in prison.