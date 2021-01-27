Car pursuit ends in arrest after minor crash in Nipomo

Crime

NIPOMO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested one person following a pursuit in Nipomo.

The sheriff's office said deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle for exceeding 100 miles per hour on the 101 freeway near Tefft Street around 6:32 p.m.

However, the driver refused to pull over and a short car pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended around 6:34 p.m., according to deputies, after the suspect vehicle was involved in a minor crash near the Stop N Buy on Tefft.

Deputies said the car continued for a short distance after the collision before it stopped.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured during this incident.