Skip to Content
Crime
By
Published 9:29 pm

Car pursuit ends in arrest after minor crash in Nipomo

Karen Cruz-Orduna

NIPOMO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies arrested one person following a pursuit in Nipomo.

The sheriff's office said deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle for exceeding 100 miles per hour on the 101 freeway near Tefft Street around 6:32 p.m.

However, the driver refused to pull over and a short car pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended around 6:34 p.m., according to deputies, after the suspect vehicle was involved in a minor crash near the Stop N Buy on Tefft.

Deputies said the car continued for a short distance after the collision before it stopped.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured during this incident.

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
Author Profile Photo

Jessica Brest

Jessica Brest is a digital journalist and assignment editor for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Jessica, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content