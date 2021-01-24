Teen arrested in Lompoc for possession of a loaded firearm in public
LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police arrested a 19-year-old man Friday night after he was found with a loaded firearm in his vehicle parked in a public place.
Officers responded to the 200 block of the North K/L Alley around 10:46 p.m. after receiving a report of a person with a gun.
Upon arriving, police located the 19-year-old inside a car parked in the alleyway.
Officers said the teen had a loaded firearm with him and was arrested at the scene.
He was booked at the Lompoc Police Department Jail for possessing a loaded firearm in a public place.
