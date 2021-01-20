Ventura County deputies looking for man involved in liquor store robbery

Crime

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif- Ventura County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for the public's help with identifying a suspected robber who stole from El Trio Liquor in Oxnard.

The robbery happened on January 11th at approximately 9:44 pm at the liquor store located at 2910 East Vineyard Avenue. Video surveillance clips shows the time of the incident and deputies hope someone may be able to identify him.

( Ventura County Sherriff's Office )

The man is described as approximately 20 to 25 years old. Deputies say he waved a knife, threatened the store clerk and demanded cash. They say he then took cash from the register and some liquor bottles before fleeing on an older model four door sedan.

If you have any information about this crime or recognize the suspected robber please contact the Ventura County Sheriff's Office immediately.