today at 2:41 pm
Police investigating fatal shooting in Lompoc

Patricia Martellotti/KEYT
LOMPOC, Calif. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lompoc.

At around 11 a.m., Lompoc police received reports of a shooting near the riverbed behind the Mervyn's Facility near north H Street in Lompoc.

Police told NewsChannel 3-12 that a man was shot dead.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies assisted on scene.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect.

Officers also received a warrant to search a nearby homeless encampment.

We have made multiple attempts to reach out to Lompoc police to get information and we are waiting to hear back.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Julia, click here.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

