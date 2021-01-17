Ventura man arrested for stolen vehicle, possession of tear gas

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle on Saturday while in possession of tear gas.

Around 5:34 p.m., an officer located a stolen vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Santa Paula that day, traveling in the area of Poli Street and Cedar Street.

The officer pulled over the car at East Prospect Street and Ventura Avenue and arrested the driver.

The Ventura man is facing charges for unlawful taking of a vehicle and possession of tear gas.

Review of the Ventura County Superior Court website shows the man has been previously arrested for the unlawful taking of a vehicle and possession of tear gas as well as burglary.