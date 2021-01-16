Santa Paula man arrested for firing rifle at neighbor during argument

Crime

SANTA PAULA, Calif. - Santa Paula police arrested one man early Saturday morning after he fired a rifle multiple times during a dispute with his neighbor.

Around 12:46 a.m., the Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit was reportedly conducting surveillance on the 500 block of Acacia Road. They were searching for a suspect involved in an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred earlier in the City of Ventura.

While watching the suspect, police said he started arguing with one of his neighbors. During the verbal dispute, the 24-year-old suddenly retrieved a rifle and fired two rounds, one aimed at his neighbor.

Officers immediately intervened and arrested the man.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Further investigation revealed the man was also in possession of a sawed off rifle.

He was transported to the Ventura County Main Jail where he faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of firearm with gross negligence, possession of a sawed off weapon, armed with the intent to commit a felony and felony vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Chris Rivera at 805-525-4474 x 221 or crivera@spcity.org. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.