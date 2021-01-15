Oxnard man arrested for repeated grand thefts

Crime

CAMARILLO, Calif. - The Camarillo Police Department arrested an Oxnard man Tuesday night for multiple grand thefts.

Police said the thefts were all committed at the Target in Camarillo on Jan. 8 and 9.

Over those two days, Target reported the suspect stole more than $4,000 worth of merchandise.

Camarillo detectives said they identified the suspect as a 26-year-old Oxnard man who at the time of these thefts was out on bail for committing a previous grand theft at the Home Depot in Thousand Oaks on Jan. 6.

On Tuesday, the suspect returned to the Target in Camarillo. Officers said he began loading up a shopping cart with numerous high-value items and attempted to conceal the items beneath a large duffel bag.

Target's loss prevention team said they recognized the man from the previous two thefts. Believing he was about to commit a third similar theft, Target’s loss prevention called the Sheriff’s Office.

As patrol deputies were responding to the location, the man suddenly abandoned the loaded shopping cart and ran out the exit. He then attempted to evade responding deputies, but they found him and took him into custody.

The man was arrested and faces charges for shoplifting, grand theft and attempted grand theft.

He is currently incarcerated at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on $75,000 bail and is awaiting trial.