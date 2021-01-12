Oxnard man sentenced to 18 years in prison for deadly stabbing

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man who pleaded guilty to stabbing and killing a man in 2017 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In December, Omar Alan Tapia, 28, of Oxnard pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Jesus Pizano. Tapia admitted to stabbing Pizano multiple times following an argument at an apartment complex on Dec. 5, 2017.

Pizano was taken to the hospital where he died several days later.

The Oxnard Police Department investigated the stabbing and Tapia was later arrested and charged in Pizano's death.

On Tuesday, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office said Tapia was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.