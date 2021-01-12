Law enforcement looking for possible witness in 2-year-old Oceano murder case

Crime

OCEANO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a man who may be a critical witness in a January 2019 homicide case.

The sheriff's office says it is looking to locate a man who may be a friend or acquaintance of 90-year-old Lawrence Bross, who was found dead in his home on Jan. 24, 2019.

Bross, a well-known environmental activist and active member of the community, was found in his home on the 1400 block of Strand Way dead from what investigators called “multiple chop force traumatic injuries.”

Bross's death led to outrage among neighbors and community members, leading some to install security cameras at their homes and put up signs, warning others of possible criminal activity.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it is now looking for a man who was seen visiting Bross's home on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 around 3 p.m. just a few days before Bross was found dead inside his home.

Anyone who may have information about this person is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500. A $10,000 reward is also being offered for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for killing Bross.