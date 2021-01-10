Lompoc police investigate three shootings, no suspects located

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lompoc police are investigating three shootings that took place Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. No suspects or victims have been located at this time.

The first shooting took place at 7:26 p.m. along the 500 block of the F street and G street alley. Police said they determined one person fired a gun at another, but no one was hit.

The second shooting happened across town on the 800 block of W. Apple Avenue around 9:13 p.m. during which one person reportedly shot at a group of people. Officers said multiple shots were fired, however, no one was hit again.

Just a few hours later, around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, a third shooting took place a couple blocks away from the second near the intersection of W. Laurel Avenue and N. O Street. During this incident, one shot was heard but no suspects or witnesses were spotted in the area.

At this time, police do not know if the shootings are connected, but suspect the last two may be due to their proximity. It is also unclear if any of the shootings are gang-related.

Police urge anyone who lives or works near the locations of these incidents to check their video surveillance footage and contact the Lompoc Police Department if they spot anything connected to the crimes.