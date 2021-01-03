Skip to Content
Police investigating incident near Santa Barbara Eastside

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara police are investigating an incident that occurred in the lower Eastside Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Liberty Street and S. Soledad Street around 5:51 p.m.

The scene is currently cordoned off while police investigate. Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Police said they are currently in the beginning stages of their investigation, but will be able to share more information within a couple of hours.

NewsChannel 3 is at the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

