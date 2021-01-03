One hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Ventura

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized with multiple, life-threatening wounds early Sunday morning.

Around 2:06 a.m., Ventura PD received a call regarding several shots heard near Ocean Avenue Park and the 1500 block of Ocean Avenue.

While officers were on their way to the park, their Command Center was notified that a shooting victim, identified as a 35-year-old Ventura man, had been transported to a local hospital by acquaintances. That victim reportedly suffered from multiple gunshot wounds which were deemed life-threatening. The condition of the victim is unclear at this time.

Police said they have not yet arrested or located any suspects.

The Ventura Police Department, Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Sgt. Bill Dolan at 805-339-4444.