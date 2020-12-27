Detectives investigating shots fired in Santa Maria neighborhood

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening at the intersection of E Fesler Street and N Miller Street.

Just after 5 p.m., police said they received multiple calls regarding shots fired in the area.

Unfortunately, all people involved fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police searched the area and located evidence indicating a crime scene on the 400 block of N Miller.

This case has been handed off to the detectives bureau who will continue the investigation.

No suspects or victims have been identified at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is urged to contact the SMPD Detective Bureau at 805-928-3781 x 2278.