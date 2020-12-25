Santa Barbara County DA seeks help from public to identify witness from fatal Lompoc crash

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office is seeking help from the public to identify a possible witness to a fatal crash in Lompoc.

On Aug. 22 at around 6:37 a.m., a white BMW driving south on Harris Grade veered into a northbound lane and crashed head-on into a white Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the BMW was arrested and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing injuries or death.

Upon reviewing a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office bodycam, the District Attorney's Office noticed a likely witness to the crash who was on scene before law enforcement or medical personnel and likely spoke with the driver of the BMW.

This witness was described as being a tall man wearing maroon medical scrubs. He was seen driving away in the vehicle pictured above.

The District Attorney's Office believes this man may have important information for their investigation.

If you recognized the vehicle or know who the man might be, please contact Investigator Tina Perkins at (805)737-7766.