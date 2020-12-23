Oxnard man arrested for attempted murder

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man was arrested and charged for attempted murder on Tuesday.

Oxnard police officers were called to stabbing victim around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday on the 600 block of East Poplar Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they made contact with a 61-year-old female who had been stabbed multiple times, officers said.

There, officers found out about a 32-year-old Oxnard man who had been in a dispute with the woman, and during that dispute stabbed her. Officers were unable to find him.

The woman was immediately taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Officers then say on December 22 at approximately 5:00 a.m., they responded to another stabbing incident. This stabbing was at the 76 Gas Station on West Channel Islands Boulevard.

When officers got to the victim, they determined the man involved in this incident was the same man who stabbed the woman on December 20.

Officers say they located the man a short distance away from the 76 Gas Station and took him into custody.

He was charged with attempted murder for the stabbing on December 20, and assault with a deadly weapon for the stabbing on December 22 and was booked into the Ventura County Jail.