Police investigate shots fired in Santa Maria

Crime

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating reports of shots fired near the northeast side of the city.

Officers said they responded to the area of Tunnell Street, El Camino Street and Alvin Avenue around 6 p.m.

No victims or suspects have been located at this time.

Police said there are no road closures in place while they investigate.

