Man arrested for illegal drugs, firearms in Isla Vista

Crime

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - A man was arrested in Isla Vista on Friday after Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies and UC Santa Barbara police discovered illegal drugs and firearms in his residence.

The officers conducted a search at the 6700 block of Sueno Road as a follow up to a traffic stop they conducted on Dec. 5. During the traffic stop, deputies reportedly located several firearms, firearm accessories and narcotics in the vehicle and identified the passenger in the car as a 35-year-old man. The man was cited and released at the scene for possession of a controlled substance.

However, due to the ongoing investigation, deputies discovered that the man had been out of custody on a conditional release and was awaiting trial for an unrelated incident.

In line with the terms of his court-ordered release, deputies conducted a search of the man's residences during which they located over 47 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 32 grams of suspected cocaine, 3 grams of suspected heroin and a loaded, un-serialized 9mm pistol with additional ammunition.

The man was arrested and booked into the County Main Jail for possession of a controlled substance while armed (felony), possession of a controlled substance for sales (felony), and possession of a firearm/ammunition by a prohibited person (Felony).

He was ultimately released without bail in accordance with the state's zero bail order during the pandemic.