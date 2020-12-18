Dangerous drugs, firearms located during search of two Lompoc homes

Crime

LOMPOC, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives seized multiple pounds of illegal drugs from two residences in Lompoc on Thursday.

The detectives served narcotics-related search warrants at the 4000 block of Capella Drive and 2000 block of Briar Creek Way.

As a result, the detectives reportedly seized eight pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of brown heroin, one ounce of tar heroin and several grams of fentanyl.

The sheriff's office said detectives also found and seized several hundred rounds of ammunition and six firearms, including two assault rifles and a suppressed handgun.

Detectives then arrested a 59-year-old Lompoc man in connection to the incident. He faces charges for possession of meth for sale, possession of heroin for sale, possession of fentanyl for sale, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a silencer.

The suspect was booked into the County Mail Jail where he is being held on $300,000 bail.