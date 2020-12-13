Ventura police search for man who robbed woman at knife-point

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a 67-year-old woman at knife-point Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the call for help around 5:55 p.m. in the area of Saticoy Avenue and Telephone Road.

Investigators learned that the woman was walking south on Saticoy Ave when she was approached by a man. The man then brandished a knife and demanded her property.

Police said after the man obtained the woman's items, he fled westbound on Saranac Avenue.

The woman reportedly sustained a minor injury to her arm from being grabbed by the man during the encounter.

Patrol officers searched the area, but were unable to find the suspect.

He is described as being in his mid-20's, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 pounds. He was seen wearing all black clothing and a black bandana.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department Major Crimes at 805-339-4444.