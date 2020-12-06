One arrested for DUI during San Luis Obispo checkpoint

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo police arrested one person for DUI Friday night during a DUI checkpoint.

The checkpoint was held on the 200 block of Santa Rosa Street from 8 p.m. to 12:40 a.m.

Two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and one was arrested for driving under the influence.

The police department said checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests.

The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.