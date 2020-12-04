Oxnard man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man has pled guilty to a stabbing that happened in 2017.

District Attorney Gregory Totten announced that 28-year-old Omar Alan Tapia plead guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of Jesus Pizano. Tapia also admitted personally to using a knife in the attack.

On Dec. 5, 2017, Tapia and Pizano got into an argument at an apartment complex in Oxnard. The argument turned violent when Tapia ended up stabbing Pizano multiple times with the knife.

Pizano died several days later at the Ventura County Medical Center.

Tapia will be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2021. He's expected to be sentenced to 18 years in state prison. He is being held without bail in the Ventura County Jail.