Santa Barbara police officer saves suspect suffering from drug overdose

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Santa Barbara police saves a domestic abuse suspect from a drug overdose on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday at around 9:30 a.m., Santa Barbara police responded to reports of domestic assault on the 200 block of South Milpas Street in Santa Barbara.

Police arrived on scene and identified the suspect to be a 27 year old Santa Barbara man who is on active parole. Police found that the man was assaulting an acquaintance before fleeing in a car.

Officers later located the car on the 4000 block of State Street, the man was not found in the car.

In their investigation, officers were led to a temporary encampment along Highway 101. They found the Santa Barbara man in a group of, what police say, uncooperative transients.

Police took the man into custody.

During the arrest, officers saw a gun pointing out from the suspect's jacket pocket.

When officers tried to remove the gun, the suspect attempted to fight officers hold and fled from them.

Officers brought the man, described to be 6ft. and 200 lbs., to the ground with the use of two tasers.

When the suspect was on the ground, police say he started showing signs of a possible opioid overdose.

Officers immediately administered Narcan to the suspect before AMR arrived to stabilize the suspect's condition.

Several officers were injured during the arrest.

The Santa Barbara man was medically evaluated and cleared by Cottage Hospital before being booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

He was arrested for resisting arrest, domestic battery, battery of a peace officer with injury and parole violation.

After an investigation, police say the gun was determined to be fake.