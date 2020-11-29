Teen hospitalized with gunshot wound in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police reported that a teenager had to undergo emergency surgery after sustaining a gunshot wound Saturday night.

Around 10:10 p.m., police received reports of a shooting victim and responded to the 5300 block of South J Street.

Upon arriving, officers found the teen boy suffering from at least one gunshot to the stomach.

The boy was immediately transported to a Ventura County trauma center where he underwent emergency surgery for what were deemed non-life-threatening wounds.

Due to the victim's physical condition, officers were unable to collect a statement from him on possible suspects. No people have been arrested in connection to the incident at this time.

While the boy was hospitalized, police investigated the area and located a crime scene near the 5300 block of J Street.

Oxnard police said, while there are gang problems in that area of the city, it is still unclear if this shooting was gang-related.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it is urged to contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or at www.oxnardpd.org.