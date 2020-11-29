Port Hueneme police searching for woman who stabbed man at laundromat

Crime

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Port Hueneme police are searching for a woman after a man was reportedly stabbed in the back at a laundromat Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the call around 9:45 a.m. at the Launderland laundromat at 713 W. Channel Islands Blvd.

Witnesses at the scene told officers they saw the 44-year-old victim leave the business and drive away.

Police found him a few minutes later in a nearby alley still conscious and responsive.

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after to treat the man for a single, non-life-threatening stab wound to the back.

He was then transported to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the stabbing suspect is described as a white woman with black hair who was wearing a multi-colored headwrap scarf during the incident.

Officers ask anyone who sees the woman or knows anything about the stabbing to call the Port Hueneme Police Department immediately at 805-986-6530.