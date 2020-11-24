Local prosecutors weigh in on inmate unemployment fraud scandal

Crime

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Local prosecutors have been investigating allegations of jail and prison inmates swindling California out of unemployment benefits.

Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy District Attorney John Savrnoch said

"It is a massive problem. When we were exposed to it we contacted other counties. Each county that looked into the matter found out that their jails were involved this is a truly massive statewide fraud that we are just beginning to get a handle on how we are going to address it."

San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow had some tough words for the Employment Development Department, better known as the unemployment office.

"What I am really frustrated by, even more than that the criminals putting in the fraudulent claims, is the ineptitude and the negligence, in my opinion, by the bureaucrats and those responsible working for the EDD that have allowed a system that can be defrauded like this," said Dow.

Dow said Scott Peterson isn't the only well known inmate in the case.

He mentioned Rex Allen Krebs who was convicted of killing two San Luis Obispo County college students.

Both men are already on death row in San Quentin.

