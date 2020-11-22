Two drivers arrested during Oxnard DUI checkpoint

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - The Oxnard Police Department reported that they made two arrests on Friday during a DUI checkpoint.

The checkpoint was held at Saviers Road and Coach C Lane from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. During the operation a total of 440 drivers were screened.

Police said 24 of those drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license.

Two drivers were arrested for DUI and one passenger was arrested for drug possession.

The police department said checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

As businesses continue to reopen, including bars and restaurants, impaired driving remains a top traffic safety concern for Oxnard officers.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.