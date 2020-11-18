Police arrest ‘person of interest’ in Paso Robles shooting

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Police Department announced Wednesday that an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Paso Robles police and other local law enforcement agencies served a search warrant on the 2300 block of Winter Wheat Place.

There they arrested a 36-year-old man on a felony probation warrant. Paso Robles police say the man is a person of interest in a shooting that took place on Monday in the city.

The shooting happened Monday around 8:15 p.m. at the Dry Creek Apartments on the 1100 block of Alamo Creek. A person was shot while driving in their vehicle. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 and ask for Det. Bryce Lickness.