Hit-and-run driver arrested after seriously injuring 4-year-old girl in Oxnard

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Oxnard police announced that a hit-and-run driver, who dragged a 4-year-old girl 50 feet down a road and left her with serious injuries, has been arrested.

Police said their officers spotted the driver and his vehicle on the 900 block of Mountain View Avenue Sunday evening.

Police contacted the 29-year-old driver and he was positively identified by a witness as the suspect in the incident.

The man was arrested at the scene for felony hit and run, in addition to the misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license and unlawful vehicle operation.

The initial incident happened Sunday morning around 9 a.m. Police said a 4-year-old girl was walking with her mother and two siblings down Colonia Road when they started to cross Bonita Avenue.

At the same time, the suspect driver was traveling north on Bonita. When the vehicle reached the young family crossing the road, it did not stop and instead struck the 4-year-old girl who became struck under the vehicle. The vehicle then proceeded to drag the girl about 50 feet down the road before she became dislodged.

The driver then fled the area westbound on Colonia.

The little girl was transported to Ventura County Medical Center with serious head injuries. She was last listed as being in stable condition.

If you have any information relating to this crash, you can contact the Oxnard Police Department at 805-385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.